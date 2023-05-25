GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

GFA faces challenges in talent identification, says technical director Bernard Lippert

Published on: 25 May 2023
GFA faces challenges in talent identification, says technical director Bernard Lippert
Bernhard Lippert

Ghana Football Association (GFA) technical director Bernard Lippert has shed light on the daunting task of identifying talent across all districts in Ghana.

In a candid assessment, Lippert emphasized the complexities and obstacles faced by the GFA in their mission to discover and nurture promising footballers throughout the country.

During an interview on Peace FM, Lippert revealed the challenging process of talent identification and the immense job that lies ahead for the GFA in maximizing Ghana's football potential.

He emphasised the need to implement a thorough identification project that involves scouting all districts to find the twelve best players.

These players would then receive specialized training, be concentrated in regional academies, and eventually progress to the national team.

"A big, big challenge identification project to go to all districts to find the twelve best players, train with them, concentrate them in regional academies and bring them from there to the national team," Lippert said.

"But we don't have to forget to develop the players also on this age. Best players need a special program to develop."

The German has been working with the GFA for two years.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more