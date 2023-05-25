GFA faces challenges in talent identification, says technical director Bernard Lippert

Ghana Football Association (GFA) technical director Bernard Lippert has shed light on the daunting task of identifying talent across all districts in Ghana.

In a candid assessment, Lippert emphasized the complexities and obstacles faced by the GFA in their mission to discover and nurture promising footballers throughout the country.

During an interview on Peace FM, Lippert revealed the challenging process of talent identification and the immense job that lies ahead for the GFA in maximizing Ghana's football potential.

He emphasised the need to implement a thorough identification project that involves scouting all districts to find the twelve best players.

These players would then receive specialized training, be concentrated in regional academies, and eventually progress to the national team.

"A big, big challenge identification project to go to all districts to find the twelve best players, train with them, concentrate them in regional academies and bring them from there to the national team," Lippert said.

"But we don't have to forget to develop the players also on this age. Best players need a special program to develop."

The German has been working with the GFA for two years.