GFA, FIFA strengthen collaboration to professionalise Ghanaian club management

Published on: 05 March 2025
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and FIFA have reinforced their commitment to raising professional standards in Ghanaian club football through a two-day FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management workshop.

The event, which ended on March 5, 2025, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, brought together executives from all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs.

The workshop aimed to improve club administration by focusing on key areas such as stadium operations, financial management, governance, marketing, and leadership.

FIFA’s delegation, led by Solomon Mudege, Head of FIFA Development Programmes â€“ Africa, provided expert insights on modern football management.

GFA President Kurt Okraku expressed his gratitude to FIFA for its continuous support, emphasising the long-term impact of such capacity-building initiatives.

"Seeking knowledge should be a key part of our journey in this industry. And I believe that every club right here would want not only to exchange but also to learn," he said.

With FIFA’s ongoing support, the GFA aims to create a sustainable football management structure that ensures Ghanaian clubs can operate efficiently and compete at both domestic and international levels.

The initiative aligns with the GFA’s broader vision of transforming club football into a more commercially viable and professionally run enterprise.

