GFA fines Asante Kotoko GHC80,000 for misconduct during Nations FC clash

Published on: 20 November 2023
The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has fined Asante Kotoko GHC80,000 following the misconduct that happened during their game against Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Fans of the club destroyed properties at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex after the 2-2 draw on October 23, 2023.

Although, the Porcupine Warriors pleaded not guilty, the FA's investigations found the club culpable of misconduct.

The total amount from the fine shall be given to Nations FC to repair the damages caused at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex.

Midfielder Sheriff Mohammed has also been sanctioned by the FA for misconduct in that game.

Meanwhile, the Reds returned to winning ways after a three game losing streak with victory over Medeama SC on Sunday.

 

 

