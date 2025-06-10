GFA forms committee for inaugural 2nd Division ELITE U19 Championship

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a significant step toward strengthening youth football with the formation of a five-member committee to oversee the launch of the maiden 2nd Division ELITE U19 Championship.

This new competition, part of the GFA’s Power to the Youth initiative, is aimed at identifying and nurturing emerging talents born between January 1 and December 31, 2007, within Ghana’s Second Division. It forms part of a broader commitment made by CAF 2nd Vice-President and GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku during the FA’s last Congress at Prampram.

The championship seeks to bridge the gap between grassroots and elite football, offering a platform for talented young players to gain national exposure and attract the attention of scouts and professional clubs.

Committee Members

The five-member committee comprises respected football figures with strong ties to youth development:

Abdul Salaam Yakubu â€“ Chairman

Enoch Agyare â€“ Vice Chairman

Edem Kofi Ansah â€“ Member

Michael Fiaduse â€“ Member

Samuel Owusu Amoah â€“ Member

Their mandate includes designing the tournament structure, coordinating with Regional Football Associations, ensuring strict eligibility protocols, and promoting scouting opportunities for the young players involved.

A Broader Youth Development Vision

The U19 Championship is a flagship feature of the Power to the Youth agenda, which has already introduced several initiatives, including:

Revival of Colts football

FIFA Talent Development Scheme implementation

Launch of three Elite Football Academies

Expansion of age-based national teams

The Catch Them Young refereeing initiative

Free coaching education for 900 Colts coaches

This growing framework reflects the GFA’s long-term goal of building a sustainable football ecosystem, with a clear pathway for young talent from the grassroots to the national stage.

The committee is expected to announce detailed guidelines and timelines for the competition in the coming days. The championship is positioned to become a vital tool in Ghana’s talent development efforts, offering young footballers the chance to rise through the ranks and pursue professional careers.