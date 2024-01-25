GFA forms committee to find new Black Stars coach, Mark Addo leads search

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formed a five-member committee to search for the next coach of the Black Stars, with Vice President Mark Addo serving as chairperson.

The committee's mission is to evaluate and recommend a candidate to the Executive Council for approval within three weeks.

The move comes after Chris Hughton was relieved of his duties as Black Stars coach on January 23, 2024.

In addition to Addo, the search committee includes legal practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (Esq.) as vice chairman, Director of Coaching Education of the GFA Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti, and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The GFA has also released an abbreviated version of the criteria for selecting the next head coach, which includes being a proven winner in coaching top men's national teams or clubs, having a football philosophy that aligns with the GFA's DNA, holding the highest football license in the world with over 15 years of coaching experience, a proven track record in team reconstruction, organizational and development of young talent, and proven disciplinary, tactical, and leadership abilities.

A detailed job description for the head coach position of the Black Stars will be published shortly.

The formation of this committee marks an important step in finding the right person to lead the Black Stars forward after a disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

The four-time African champions failed to make it past the group stage, after losing to Cape Verde, drawing against Egypt and then in their must-win game against Mozambique they threw away a two goal lead in the final minutes to draw 2-2.