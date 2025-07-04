GFA forms Medical Committee to prioritise player health and safety

The Ghana Football Association has set up a new Medical Committee to improve healthcare across all levels of football in the country. The move is aimed at protecting players’ health, strengthening medical systems in the sport, and aligning with international standards.

The committee is chaired by Dr. Abena Yeboaa Tannor, a specialist in Family Medicine and Sports, Exercise, and Rehabilitation Medicine. She also trains doctors under the Sports and Exercise Fellowship Program. Her deputy, Dr. Ernest Anim-Opare, holds similar qualifications and works closely with her at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Eric Tetteh Ayertey, who has hands-on experience with both club and national teams, is the third member.

Their work will focus on several key areas, including training of football medical staff, enforcing health standards across clubs, screening players before competitions, and keeping a proper injury database. The committee will also help maintain a registry of qualified sports health professionals and strengthen anti-doping measures in line with international bodies like WADA and FIFA.

This marks a significant step by the GFA to prioritise player welfare and set a strong foundation for football medicine in Ghana. It signals a new direction where the health of footballers is treated as seriously as their performance.