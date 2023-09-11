GFA Foundation and Goals For Flow join forces to promote menstrual health and hygiene in Ghana

The GFA Foundation has teamed up with Goals For Flow in a collaborative effort to advance menstrual health and hygiene awareness in Ghana. This partnership is aimed at increasing access to menstrual products, reducing stigma, empowering women and girls, advocating for policy changes, and contributing to Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 5 (Gender Equality).

Goals For Flow has already made significant strides by distributing approximately 10,000 biodegradable sanitary pads to over 500 girls and women in five communities within a year. Their commitment extends to doing even more in the years to come.

The GFA Foundation, with its mission to initiate and support projects and programs that enhance the lives and livelihoods of both male and female football enthusiasts and communities, is thrilled to join this initiative.

'Flow Cup' Football Tournament

To further raise awareness about menstrual hygiene, the GFA Foundation and Goals For Flow are organizing a 'Flow Cup' Football Tournament on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the McDan La Town Park in Accra. The tournament will feature women's teams, including La Ladies Football Club, Teshie Constant Ladies Football Club, Valued Girls Football Club, and Ridge City Football Club.

Before the football games kick off, a women's health and empowerment advocacy workshop will take place. This workshop will be moderated and facilitated by experienced female health experts, high-profile women professionals, and notable women football role models in Ghana. As part of the initiative, all female footballers from the four teams will receive a six-month supply of sanitary pads and other menstrual hygiene products.

The women's football tournament aims to spark discussions and action on issues related to period poverty and other menstrual health challenges. Period poverty refers to the difficulties faced by many low-income women and girls in affording menstrual products.

Abena Soreno Yankyera, Founder of Goals For Flow, emphasized their vision, stating, "Our journey is guided by the vision of a world where menstrual health is a right, not a privilege, and where every woman and girl can live a life of dignity and well-being."

Malcolm Frazier Appeadu, the Director of the GFA Foundation, emphasized that "The Foundation, in collaboration with like-minded organizations, will use football and its outcomes as an advocacy tool to address challenges and obstacles affecting women's welfare and gender equality."

The event encourages the general public, especially football fans, women-centred NGOs, and groups, to actively participate and support this vital initiative.