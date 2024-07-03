GFA Foundation donates football equipment to Sunyani Prisons

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Foundation has delivered a donation of football equipment to the Sunyani Male and Female Prisons as part of their new initiative. This project aims to leverage football for positive social change within Ghana's prison system.

Donation Details:

80 jerseys (including 8 goalkeeper kits)

80 sets of football hose

10 footballs

6 whistles

12 caution cards (6 yellow & 6 red)

4 movable goalposts

Project Goals:

The GFA Foundation-Ghana Prison Project has three main objectives:

Improved Wellbeing: Donating equipment to support physical fitness and overall well-being of inmates. Empowerment Programs: Providing coaching, refereeing, and mentorship training for inmates and prison officers. Public Awareness: Organizing workshops to educate the public about the negative impacts of discrimination and stigma against prisoners.

Positive Reception:

The Deputy Director of Prisons, Williams Kulah, expressed gratitude for the donation and its potential impact. He also requested support in restoring the prison's football pitch.

Project Scope:

This initiative's first phase targets six prison facilities:

Senior Correctional Centre (Borstal Home)

Sunyani Male and Female Prisons

Akuse Male Prison

Winneba Local Prison

Nsawam Medium Security [Male] Prison

This project highlights the GFA Foundation's commitment to social responsibility and using football as a tool for positive social change in Ghana.