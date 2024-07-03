GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

GFA Foundation donates football equipment to Sunyani Prisons

Published on: 03 July 2024
GFA Foundation donates football equipment to Sunyani Prisons

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Foundation has delivered a donation of football equipment to the Sunyani Male and Female Prisons as part of their new initiative. This project aims to leverage football for positive social change within Ghana's prison system.

Donation Details:

  • 80 jerseys (including 8 goalkeeper kits)
  • 80 sets of football hose
  • 10 footballs
  • 6 whistles
  • 12 caution cards (6 yellow & 6 red)
  • 4 movable goalposts

Project Goals:

The GFA Foundation-Ghana Prison Project has three main objectives:

  1. Improved Wellbeing: Donating equipment to support physical fitness and overall well-being of inmates.
  2. Empowerment Programs: Providing coaching, refereeing, and mentorship training for inmates and prison officers.
  3. Public Awareness: Organizing workshops to educate the public about the negative impacts of discrimination and stigma against prisoners.

Positive Reception:

The Deputy Director of Prisons, Williams Kulah, expressed gratitude for the donation and its potential impact. He also requested support in restoring the prison's football pitch.

Project Scope:

This initiative's first phase targets six prison facilities:

  • Senior Correctional Centre (Borstal Home)
  • Sunyani Male and Female Prisons
  • Akuse Male Prison
  • Winneba Local Prison
  • Nsawam Medium Security [Male] Prison

This project highlights the GFA Foundation's commitment to social responsibility and using football as a tool for positive social change in Ghana.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more