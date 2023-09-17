GFA Foundation donates GHS 10,000 to ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu

Malcolm Frazier Appeadu, the Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Foundation, recently paid a visit to Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu, who has been battling health issues for the past five months.

The purpose of the visit was to check on Essu's well-being and extend well wishes for his speedy recovery.

During the visit to Essu's base in Cape Coast, the former player shared his journey of battling illness, which had caused him to miss out on the Black Meteors AFCON squad. It had been a challenging period for him.

On behalf of the GFA Foundation, Director Malcolm Frazier Appeadu presented Essu with GHS 10,000 in cash. This financial assistance is intended to help cover his health-related expenses and other costs during his recovery.

"We are providing this token to assist you in your recovery," explained Frazier Appeadu.

William Essu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the GFA and the GFA Foundation for their generous financial assistance and the care they have shown him during this difficult time. His brother, Alexander Essu, also conveyed the family's appreciation to the leadership of the Football Association and the Board of Trustees of the Foundation. They wished them success in all their endeavours.

The family noted that since William resumed treatment, there has been a steady improvement in his condition. He is currently undergoing both herbal treatment and periodic hospital visits for laboratory tests to confirm improvements in his vitals and overall health.

Frazier Appeadu also assured Essu that the GFA is in contact with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure that the bonus owed to him and the last Under-23 qualifying team is paid.

William Essu was a key member of the National Under-23 Black Meteors Team that successfully qualified for the CAF U23 AFCON.

The GFA Foundation, with the tagline "GFA CARES," is the social investment and sustainability management structure for the Football Association. The Foundation has recently collaborated with various organizations to carry out social initiatives, including blood donation exercises and menstrual health and hygiene programs for female footballers.