GFA Foundation donates GHS10,000 to former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper’s trainer

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of industry players by making a donation to former Asante Kotoko goalkeepers' trainer, Sampson Appiah. On Monday, 15th May, the GFA Foundation visited Appiah and presented him with a donation of GHS10,000.

The President of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku, was among the officials of the Foundation who made the donation. The GFA Foundation was launched last month as a charity wing of the association with a focus on supporting the needy, giving back to society, and promoting the welfare of industry players.

The Foundation aims to positively impact the lives of people through its support for national and international development initiatives and goals. The donation to Sampson Appiah is an example of the Foundation's commitment to supporting industry players in need.

Appiah's contribution to the development of goalkeepers in Ghana is widely recognized, and the GFA's donation is a show of appreciation for his service to Ghana football. The GFA Foundation is expected to continue to reach out to industry players in need and contribute to the development of football in Ghana.

The donation to Appiah is a step in the right direction, and it is hoped that more players, trainers, and other industry stakeholders will benefit from the Foundation's initiatives. The GFA's commitment to the welfare of industry players is commendable, and it is a positive development for Ghana football.

Appiah is the latest to receive support from the Foundation after former Ghana coach Sellas Tetteh and former Black Stars team manager Nii Saban Quaye.