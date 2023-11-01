GFA Foundation extends support to victims of Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Foundation has stepped forward to offer much-needed assistance to the victims of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage, providing an essential relief fund of One Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS100,000.00).

The support will be channeled towards both football clubs associated with the GFA and communities affected by the devastating spillage. The allocated funds will be utilised to procure critical relief items such as student mattresses, toiletries, and essential food supplies including rice, gari, sugar, and sachet water. These items will then be distributed to those residing in the severely affected areas.

The GFA Foundation has acted swiftly, already transferring the funds to the Volta Regional Football Association. This will enable them to conduct the relief efforts on behalf of the Ghana Football Association within a week.

The humanitarian gesture has received full approval and direction from both the Board of Trustees of the GFA Foundation and the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association. President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, conveyed the Association's heartfelt sympathies to the spillage victims. He also expressed the GFA's readiness to collaborate with collective efforts to mitigate the impact of future spillages.

The controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams commenced on September 15, 2023, as a response to the continuous rise in inflow and water levels in the Akosombo reservoir.

This deliberate action by the Volta River Authority has led to severe flooding in numerous communities within the Volta region. While the current inflow into the reservoir stands at 400,000 cubic feet of water per second, the authority has been discharging approximately 183,000 cubic feet of water.

In light of the heightened water levels, fishing activities in the Keta municipality were subsequently suspended as a precautionary measure.