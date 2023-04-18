GFA Foundation launched to support welfare of industry players and communities

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched its charitable arm, the GFA Foundation, with the goal of supporting the needy, enhancing the lives of football players, and contributing to national and international development initiatives.

The Foundation aims to use football as a tool to advocate for behavioural and social change while improving the quality of life for individuals and communities both in Ghana and beyond.

The GFA Foundation's mission includes promoting football values, teamwork, and employee volunteerism, and ensuring that all of its programs align with globally acceptable sustainability concepts.

The Foundation will prioritize community development in the areas of health and education, provide support to underprivileged groups, and educate stakeholders on fair play, integrity, and hooliganism. Additionally, the Foundation will encourage initiatives for recycling and reuse.

The Foundation will be overseen by a Board of Trustees chaired by Daniel Awuah Darko, an experienced chartered insurer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Isaac Osei Yeboah, the president of Premier League club Bibiani Gold Stars, will serve as Vice Chairman and be responsible for Finance, Development, and Corporate Affairs.

Other members of the board include Corporate Affairs expert Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong, and former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey.

The GFA has also appointed Malcom Frazier Appeadu, an expert in marketing, corporate social responsibility, and project management, as the Director of the Foundation. Appeadu has previously worked with Tigo Ghana and the Rlg Foundation, where he managed all social investments and employee volunteer programs.

The launch event was attended by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, and several Executive Council members.

The GFA Foundation aims to positively impact the lives of people and communities, and its launch represents a significant step in Ghanaian football's commitment to social responsibility.