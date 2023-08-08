GFA Foundation partners with Ghana Tourism Authority for blood donation campaign

The GFA Foundation has joined hands with the Ghana Tourism Authority to organize a Blood Donation campaign, a vital initiative aimed at contributing to the nation's healthcare system.

Originally scheduled for a different date, the campaign will now take place on Friday, 11th August 2023, at the Ghana Tourism Authority head office located adjacent to the GFA Secretariat at Ridge, Accra.

This Blood Donation campaign holds particular significance as it is part of the activities commemorating the 50th anniversary milestone of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

For the GFA Foundation, the initiative aligns with their yearly objectives and the broader GFA Employee Volunteer Programme.

Both organizations recognize the pressing need for an ample supply of safe and effective blood and blood products across the country's hospitals. This is crucial for medical and surgical interventions, including treatments for complications during childbirth, severe anaemia in children, and various medical procedures.

The GFA Foundation calls upon the entire football and sports community to participate actively in the blood donation drive. This includes staff members of GFA and the RFAs, football club managers, coaches, players, sports enthusiasts, keep-fit club members, unions, associations, and stakeholders within the sports ecosystem.