GFA Foundation visits former Ghana coach Sellas Tetteh, donates GHS50,000

The GFA Foundation, a new social intervention arm of the Ghana Football Association, has made its first visit to former Ghana coach, Sellas Tetteh, at his residence in Accra.

The Foundation donated an amount of GHS50,000.00 to Tetteh and paid glowing tribute to his invaluable and committed service to the nation.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, expressed his happiness at seeing the coach in good health and clarified recent news in the media regarding unpaid bonuses and salaries. He assured Tetteh that all entitlements, including vehicles promised to the team after the FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph, had been fulfilled.

The Director of the GFA Foundation, Malcolm Frazier Appeadu, explained that the donation was part of the Foundation's strategic objective to improve the lives and livelihoods of football people and communities.

He promised the coach that the Foundation would regularly check up on him as part of its support for the welfare of ex-national players and football officials.

Sellas Tetteh, who led Ghana to victory in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, was grateful to both the GFA and its Foundation for the visit and donation. He thanked God for the immense benevolence Ghanaians had shown him since he retired from active coaching.

He also thanked the President for personally sponsoring him for the CAF License A Refresher Course for coaches at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, Prampram in 2021.

The family of Sellas Tetteh informed the GFA delegation that he was now fit and healthy, and could go about his normal duties, including driving.

The delegation included Michael Osekere and the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman, Samuel Aboabire.