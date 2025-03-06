GFA General Secretary addresses security concerns at Baba Yara and Legon Stadium

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has explained the security concerns that led to the conditional approval of some Ghana Premier League venues ahead of the league’s resumption on March 7.

Following venue assessments by the GFA Club Licensing Department, some stadiums were fully approved, while others were either rejected or granted conditional approval.

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, clarified the reasons behind the decision, particularly at Baba Yara Stadium and the University of Ghana Stadium.

“We have not entirely rejected the stadiums; rather, we identified security concerns, particularly regarding the safe zone. However, other aspects were also considered. The primary issue at Baba Yara and the University of Ghana venue is security. We are working with the clubs and facility owners to address these concerns,” he told TV3.

The latest inspections granted full approval to five venuesâ€”TNA Stadium, Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Dun’s Park Bibiani, Nsekyire Sports Arena, and Kpando Sports Stadium.

Baba Yara Stadium and the University of Ghana Stadium must, however, enhance their safety measures before being cleared to host matches. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for March 9, with clubs required to implement the necessary upgrades by then.

Bottom of Form