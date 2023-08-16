GFA General Secretary affirms commitment to fairness in upcoming elections

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has reassured the football community of the association's unwavering commitment to conducting fair and transparent elections.

The GFA recently unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for the upcoming elections, a move aimed at selecting key officials, including a president, to lead the association for the next four years.

The roadmap outlines that the GFA Presidential position and the Executive Council positions are slated to be contested on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Additionally, the election for the Regional Football Association (RFA) positions is scheduled to occur on Friday, September 29, 2023.

In a candid conversation with Citi Sports, Harrison Addo affirmed that the roadmap has received the endorsement of FIFA, the global governing body for football. He emphasized the GFA's steadfast commitment to adhering to the stipulated timetable and ensuring a transparent and equitable electoral process.

Harrison Addo remarked, "This roadmap that you see out there, FIFA is okay with it. So, we are very compliant and will follow the timetable to ensure that everything is fair."

Addressing concerns of potential hindrances to the electoral processes, the GFA General Secretary expressed optimism that the association would proactively mitigate any obstacles to uphold the integrity of the elections. "I don't think anything will be done to hinder any of the processes," he affirmed.