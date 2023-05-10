GFA General Secretary calls on clubs to educate fans on football rules

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Addo, has urged football clubs in the country to educate their fans on football rules.

Addo stressed that it is the responsibility of clubs to inform their fans where to sit during home and away games and to ensure good behaviour before, during and after games.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Addo said, "It is never the case that we punish clubs and leave the main people. On those occasions that the individual culprits have been identified, they are punished. There have been occasions where arrests have been made."

He also emphasised that football rules dictate that clubs have a responsibility to educate their fans on their conduct at match venues. "They have the responsibility to demarcate where their supporters sit and where the away fans also sit so they can clearly monitor and ensure that everything goes fine," Addo added.

The GFA General Secretary also stated that there are responsibilities on the clubs and all the key players of the game. "Football rules are such that clubs have responsibilities, there's a responsibility on the organiser, which is the GFA," he said.

The call for education comes as football-related violence continues to be a concern in Ghana. It is hoped that by educating fans on appropriate behaviour, such incidents can be minimised.