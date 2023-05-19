GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA General Secretary cautions coaches and players against unsavoury comments about referees

Published on: 19 May 2023
Prosper Harrison Addo

Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association has warned coaches and their players to desist from making distasteful remarks about referees after matches.

Addo revealed that the FA was doing their best to train referees on effective ways to officiate games and advised clubs to use the appropriate channels if they had any reservations about officiating. He pointed out that the FA would deal with coaches and players whose comments denigrate referees.

“Communication is part of the training we give to coaches. There are things you say and there are things you don’t say. Once you have evidence you can say it but once you don’t have any evidence, don’t go there. The same training goes to their players. As a player, yours is to play on the pitch. You leave the administrative stuff, they know the process,” Addo told Kessben Sports.

He added: “We are not saying they shouldn’t speak up but when you speak it should be within the rules. We encourage them and the coaches to speak but don’t veer off to places that will land them in trouble.”

By Suleman Asante 

