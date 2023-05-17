GFA General Secretary commends improved officiating in Ghana Premier League

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed satisfaction with the improved standard of officiating in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Addressing concerns that have been raised over the years about officiating in the domestic top-flight, Addo highlighted the progress made in refereeing as the league enters its final four games.

"No doubt, refereeing has improved this season," Addo stated in an interview.

He acknowledged that while negative stories tend to gain more attention, the overall quality of officiating has seen positive developments. Addo also emphasized that the GFA has established a process for addressing any issues or complaints regarding referees' performances.

Furthermore, Addo highlighted the significant investment being made in refereeing. He noted that referees' salary arrears, which were a common problem in the past, have been resolved this year.

"A lot of money is being pumped into refereeing," Addo explained. "Some referees want us to pay them immediately after they are done with a game. Some of them want us to accumulate their salary. So, we often talk to them, they are referees belonging to the FA."

Currently, Aduana Stars sit atop the Ghana Premier League table with two point advantage ahead of the final four games.