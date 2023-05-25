GFA General Secretary defends Otto Addo, argues he was not a bad coach for Black Stars

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has defended Otto Addo's tenure as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Addo argues that Addo was not a bad coach despite the team's disappointing performance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo, a former Ghana international and Borussia Dortmund's talent coach took charge of the Black Stars after the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac following Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The team failed to secure a victory and finished at the bottom of their group with just one point.

Despite this setback, Otto Addo successfully guided the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup by defeating Nigeria in the playoff games. However, the team could only manage a single victory and finished at the bottom of Group H after three group-stage matches in the tournament.

Criticism ensued following Ghana's poor performance at the World Cup, with questions raised about the decision to retain Otto Addo.

Nevertheless, Prosper Harrison Addo, in an interview with Asempa FM, commended the former Ghana international and dismissed the notion that he was a bad coach for the national team.

"I can confidently say that no one can convince me he was a bad coach for Ghana. He brought in fresh ideas, tactical acumen, and a deep understanding of the game," said Harrison Addo, the GFA General Secretary. He emphasized that coaching a national team is different from coaching a club side, referencing a statement made by renowned manager Jose Mourinho about the disparities between the two.

Addo further stated, "You can ask everybody on the national team, including the players, and they will tell you Otto Addo was top-notch." Despite the disappointing results at the World Cup, he believes that Addo made significant contributions and should not be solely blamed for the team's underwhelming performance.

Following Ghana's early elimination from the tournament, Otto Addo stepped down from his position as head coach. He has been succeeded by Chris Hughton, who previously served as the technical advisor to the team.

The GFA will now look ahead to the future, hoping that the appointment of Chris Hughton will bring fresh impetus and success to the Black Stars as they aim to regain their standing as a formidable force in African football.