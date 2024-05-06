GFA General Secretary urges communities to support Colts football clubs

Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq), the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called upon communities to stand behind the Colts football clubs in their areas.

Every week, Colts football matches are held in every football district across the nation, offering local communities entertaining grassroots football.

Addo emphasized the importance of Colts football clubs in the growth of football and the identification of talents.

He stressed the necessity of community support for their survival, the development of potential youth football players, and the success of the Catch Them Young Referees policy.

"Colts football clubs play a pivotal role in fostering a love for the game among young players, providing them with access to structured coaching, competitive opportunities, and a sense of belonging within their communities," Addo stated.

"These Colts clubs foster physical activity, teamwork, and discipline among the youth while also serving as breeding grounds for future football stars," he continued.

"As the backbone of football development at the local level, Colts football clubs rely heavily on the support of their communities to thrive. By coming together to support these clubs, communities can play a crucial role in shaping the future of football, providing opportunities for young players to pursue their passion and contribute positively to society."

"Together, we can make a difference in the lives of aspiring young footballers and ensure the continued growth and success of grassroots football," Addo emphasized after attending the Eastern Regional Football Association Middle League matches in Koforidua.