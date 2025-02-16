GFA, Ghana Police collaborate on sports policing training for recruits

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ghana Police Service have begun developing new Sports Safety and Security training modules for police recruits, following a consultative meeting held at the Police Headquarters on Friday, February 14, 2025.

This initiative aligns with the Inspector General of Police's (IGP) announcement during a joint meeting with the GFA and Premier League clubs on February 5, 2025, confirming the immediate inclusion of sports policing in police recruit training.

As part of the process, GFA Head of Competitions and CAF-certified Safety and Security trainer Julius Ben Emunah met with leaders of the National Police Training School to finalize the module content.

Key attendees included ACP Mike Baah, Chief Supt Charles Asiamah Agyei, DSP Richard Wieking Welleh, ASP Festus Addo, and Chief Inspector Kwadwo Mensah. The discussions centered on creating a standard training manual for all six Police Training Schools in Ghana.

Julius Ben Emunah and Captain (Rtd) Nick Owusu, also a CAF-certified trainer, will lead a series of Training of Trainers (TOT) workshops for selected instructors in the coming weeks. Additionally, the Ghana Police Service will benefit from the CAF Safe Stadium programme when the GFA hosts it in September 2025.

The GFA and Ghana Police Service have committed to ensuring that current recruits receive hands-on experience by working alongside police officers on duty at match venues before graduating.