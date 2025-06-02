GFA hails Unity Cup experience as Black Stars finish third

The Ghana Football Association has issued a statement following the conclusion of the 2025 Unity Cup, expressing satisfaction with the team’s participation in the four-nation tournament held at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford, London.

The tournament saw Ghana face Nigeria, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago in a competitive international window.

The Black Stars were edged 2-1 by Nigeria in the semi-finals but bounced back in convincing fashion, defeating Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in the third-place playoff.

The Association noted that the Unity Cup offered a valuable opportunity to assess new players, build team chemistry, and reconnect with fans in the diaspora.

The matches were also used to evaluate squad depth ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The GFA thanked the organisers, participating teams, and supporters, adding that the experience would help shape preparations for future assignments, including the September qualifiers. Nigeria eventually won the tournament after defeating Jamaica in the final.