GFA holds training workshop for Premier League supporters groups on matchday safety

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has successfully organized a training workshop for the leadership of Supporters Groups from Premier League clubs, focusing on the newly introduced Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025.

Held on Friday, February 21, 2025, the workshop aimed to equip supporters with a thorough understanding of their roles in ensuring safety at match venues. The protocols, recently approved by the GFA, are designed to enhance security and protect all stakeholders within stadiums.

Recognizing the crucial role supporters play in matchday operations, the GFA used the session to encourage collaboration between fans, security personnel, and match officials.

Key discussions at the workshop included:

Educating supporters on the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025.

Highlighting best practices for implementing the safety measures.

Promoting responsible fan behavior across league venues.

Conducting joint training with the Referees Department to deepen supporters’ understanding of the laws of the game.

The initiative follows an emergency meeting between the GFA and Supporters Groups, where both parties deliberated on improving security and fostering cooperation on matchdays.