GFA hosts first FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Programme for Premier League Clubs

A two-day FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Programme for Ghana Premier League Clubs opened at the Technical Centre of the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. welcomed participants to the workshop, which has attracted top Premier League Executives at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram.

He emphasized the importance of the programme for the growth and professionalisation of Premier League clubs, while highlighting that the programme would provide clubs with the necessary tools and knowledge to enhance their management structures, improve governance, and ensure sustainable development.

The General Secretary encouraged participants to fully engage in the sessions and apply the insights gained to elevate the standards of football in Ghana.

The knowledge-sharing and networking platform is aimed at enhancing the professionalisation of club operations, focusing on building capacities in management, governance, and overall club development for the Premier League teams.

FIFA Experience Instructor and Consultant Pedro Manuel Correia Miranda is the lead instructor for the programme.

FIFA’s delegation is headed by Solomon Mudege, the Head of FIFA Development Programmes- Africa, Marcos Picallo Aguilar- FIFA Senior Professional Football Manager, and Development, Silmara Sousa - MA Regional Coordinator, FIFA Development Programmes.

This initiative is part of FIFA's broader effort to promote the professionalisation of football clubs across different leagues and regions, ensuring that clubs are better structured to handle the challenges of modern football.

The two-day workshop, which runs from March 4 to March 5, 2025, is expected to give club executives the opportunity to acquire new skills and practical know-how as well as exchange best practices with industry professionals.