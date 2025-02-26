GFA implements safety reforms as Ghana Premier League resumes on March 7

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is introducing new safety protocols to curb hooliganism in the Ghana Premier League ahead of its resumption on March 7, 2025, following a one-month suspension after the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley.

GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo confirmed that significant steps have been taken to enhance security at match venues.

"The various things that we set ourselves to do, some of them are things you do. Some are a process, and some are recurrent, every time we do. So you can see that we are on that journey," he stated.

He further explained, "We’ve done the trainings, we’ve done the engagement. There are a few things to do, but which we will do this week."

In preparation for the league’s return, the GFA has engaged with clubs, match officials, and supporters’ unions to reinforce match safety measures.

The 18 Premier League clubs have also been involved in discussions aimed at improving the competition.

With fans eagerly awaiting the return of domestic football, these measures are expected to create a safer and more enjoyable matchday experience for all stakeholders.