GFA investigates Nations FC and Basake Holy Stars incident

The Ghana Football Association has disclosed that it is investigating the violence that broke out during the Premier League matchday 33 encounter between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC in Anyinase.

Nations FC decided to discontinue the match after a second penalty was awarded Holy Stars, leading to a melee from the two sides.

The FA in a statement released on Tuesday confirmed they are thoroughly looking into the events of last Sunday and will deal with the culprits accordingly.

The statement reads:

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken note of reports of violent incidents that occurred during the Ghana Premier League match between Basake Holy Stars and Nations Football Club played over the last weekend.

The Association has commenced a thorough investigation into the reported incidents.

The GFA wishes to assure all stakeholders, including clubs, players, match officials, supporters, and the general public, that it remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the game and will deal with all issues arising from this matter expeditiously and decisively.

We urge all parties involved to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigations. Further updates will be provided in due course.