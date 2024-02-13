GFA invests in grassroots development, eyes improved performance

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has expressed confidence that the organization's unprecedented investment in grassroots football and regional leagues will soon yield positive results across the football ecosystem.

Over the past four years, the GFA has made significant strides in developing COLTS football and juvenile leagues nationwide.

The association has supplied free footballs and bibs, paid officiating fees, introduced game centres, and increased subventions to regional football associations. These efforts have led to an increase in the number of active COLTS clubs.

To further support regional football associations, the GFA has decided to use part of its FIFA Forward 2.0 funds to purchase pickups for the 10 regional associations.

Additionally, the GFA has collaborated with the KGL Foundation to host national U-17 and regional U-17 championships, providing trophies, medals, and plaques to winners and runners-up.

President Okraku emphasized the importance of supporting regional football associations, citing the introduction of a yearly subvention of 120,000 Ghana cedis each to the 10 RFAs.

He also highlighted the association's commitment to continuing investment in regional football associations, including the purchase of 10 pickups to support their work.

Okraku believes that investing in grassroots football is crucial for the long-term success of the sport in Ghana.

He stated that the GFA will continue to invest in the third division, second division, and women's division one leagues, having already begun this process.

Recently, the GFA purchased $100,000 worth of footballs, which were distributed to all 10 regions.

According to Okraku, "This is an investment in grassroots football and the results of these investments will soon reflect in performances, whether at the club level or at the national level."