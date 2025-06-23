GFA is not doing enough to end hooliganism - Herbert Mensah

Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete action to combat hooliganism in the local game.

Hooliganism continues to plague Ghanaian football, tarnishing its reputation and, in some tragic instances, leading to loss of life, including the death of a supporter during the recently concluded season.

In an upcoming Joy Sports documentary titled Scars of Hooliganism, Mensah, who now serves as President of Rugby Africa, criticised the GFA for what he perceives as a lack of meaningful response to persistent fan violence.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) themselves have got to stop talking so much and do more,” he said.

Mensah called for the adoption of strict measures already in place in other countries to curb unruly behaviour at football matches.

“[The FA should] put in the same measures that have been put in around the world.

“The clubs have a sense of responsibility - they have to. You see abroad where people receive life bans. There are cameras in place to pick things up," he added.

He stressed that without serious action, the cycle of violence in Ghanaian football would continue unchecked.