GFA is not responsible for making Black Stars budget public - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has insisted that it is the responsibility of the Sports Ministry to make budget for the Black Stars public and not the FA.

His remarks come after President John Dramani Mahama, speaking at the State of the Nations Address on Thursday, February 27 directed the Minister of Sports and Recreation to ensure transparency and make budgets for national teams public.

"Next month, the senior national team, the Black Stars, now a shadow of their former selves, will be in action. I have instructed the Minister for Sports and Recreation to hold the GFA accountable, particularly on the budget for the team," Mahama said.

"There will be no secrecy in how much money the government puts into the national team. The budget that is presented by the FA and other associations must be made public because it's the taxpayers' money."

However, Asante Twum said it not the duty of the GFA to make the budget for the Black Stars public but the Sports Ministry.

"Making Black Stars' budget public is not the responsibility of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). It is the responsibility of the Sports Ministry," he told Sports FM.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars, after a poor performance in 2024, will regroup for their Matchday five and six games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.