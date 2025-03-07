'GFA is the best-organized sports institution in Ghana' – Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has described his organization as the most well-organized sports institution in the country.

Okraku made this statement during the renewal of the partnership between the GFA and Decathlon Ghana.

The sports retail company extended its deal with the football governing body until 2029.

Speaking at the event, Okraku urged corporate Ghana and private businesses to consider working with the GFA, emphasizing the integrity and professionalism under his leadership.

He further stressed the importance of private sector involvement in sports development, calling on businesses to follow Decathlon’s example and invest in Ghanaian football.

"You can continue to count on my leadership, my integrity, my trust, the integrity of the Football Association, and I am bold to say that the Football Association of Ghana is perhaps the best organised sports institution in Ghana that you can trust," he said.

"We will continue, with your support on this journey, to bring confidence to the private sector to see the example you have set, to also join forces with us and to do business."

Decathlon first partnered with the Ghana FA four years ago and has since been the official sports retail partner of the association.