GFA Juvenile Committee announces mega support for colts football

The National Juvenile Committee has announced a well laid out support for colts club in the country as part of improving the game at the very basic level.

The committee, chaired by the FA president, has been working around the clock to ensure interest in juvenile football grows across the country.

The support package as listed by the FA includes:

â€¢Investment in the purchase of footballs for Colts clubs.

â€¢ Ten (10) trophies for all champions of Regional Colts Leagues.

â€¢ Plaques to be given to top scorers and best players at the end of the season. Ten (10) plaques will be given to top scorers and another ten (10) plaques will be given to the best players in each regional league.

â€¢ Trial opportunities in the national U-17 and U-15 teams to be provided for best players and top scorers.

â€¢ One (1) set of jerseys to each regional champion.

â€¢ Ten (10) balls for each regional Colts champion and five (5) balls for each Regional runner-up at the end of each league season.

â€¢ Regional champion qualifies to National Inter-Clubs U-17 Champions League

â€¢ Top scorer from the National U-17 competition will be given shopping voucher valued at GH¢1000.00 to shop at Melcom. â€¢ Best Player in national championship to receive a mobile phone.

â€¢ Certificates of participation will be given to all the clubs who participated in the league.

â€¢ Capacity building for coaches of clubs that qualify for the national championship.