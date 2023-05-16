GFA launch Ghana Football School

The Ghana Football Association has unveiled it's newest project, the Ghana Football School.

The Ghana Football School was launched in conjunction with a number of tertiary institutions in the country.

The University of Ghana, UPSA, GIMPA and KNUST are the schools roped into the new model created by FA boss Kurt Okraku.

The Ghana Football School is expected to build the capacity of people around the game. It will be the avenue for birthing new coaches, agents and administrators.

The new development comes few months after the GFA Foundation, which supports ex-players was unveiled.

In the past, Kurt Okraku and his team came up with the catch them young refereeing policy.