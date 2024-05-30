GFA leaders meet with beach soccer committee ahead of 2024 season

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo recently met with the leadership of the Beach Soccer Committee and clubs in anticipation of the 2024 season.

The meeting took place at the GFA Headquarters and covered a wide range of important issues aimed at developing and enhancing the sport.

Key topics of discussion included creating structures to make beach soccer more attractive and the need to revise the Beach Soccer Regulations to improve governance.

The meeting also stressed organising refresher courses to equip officials with essential administrative knowledge and skills.

Significant decisions made during the meeting included the introduction of television broadcasts for beach soccer and expanding the Beach Soccer Premier League to all coastal regions of Ghana.

Additionally, the national beach soccer team will soon begin preparations for the upcoming Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers.

The 2024 Beach Soccer League season is set to run for 15 weeks, starting on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The GFA will provide each participating team with five beach soccer balls and other necessary technical and logistical support.

Currently, there are 14 Beach Soccer Premier League clubs, with additional Division One clubs spread across the 10 footballing regions of Ghana.