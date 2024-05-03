GFA leadership applauds Dreams FC coach Karim Zito for his achievements

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito received a well-deserved standing ovation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership, including President Kurt Okraku.

The recognition comes after Zito led Dreams FC to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup, marking a significant milestone for Ghanaian football in the past two decades.

President Okraku praised Zito's achievements, highlighting his successes both as a player and coach in Ghana. "Sometimes when I see him work and I hear him speak, I feel a bit emotional because he's someone I have known for long," Okraku said.

He went on to acknowledge Zito's impressive resume, stating, "he's earned his respect among our coaches, and it's important we accord him the respect that he deserves."

The GFA president commended Zito's contributions to Ghanaian football, saying, "From his long experience as an ex-international to his experience of coaching all the big clubs in Ghana to him winning the WAFU tournament, to winning the AFCON tournament and qualifying Ghana to the 2021 World Cup which was cancelled to winning the FA Cup and to qualify Dreams to the semi-final if the CAF Inter-Club competition for the first time in 20 years by a Ghanaian club, Ayekoo,"

At this point, Okraku invited those present to stand up and show their appreciation for coach Zito, adding, "I believe you deserve a standing ovation." With that, everyone rose to their feet to celebrate Zito's remarkable accomplishments in Ghanaian football.