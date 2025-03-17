GFA leadership meets Sports Minister Kofi Adams to strengthen collaboration

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), led by President Kurt Okraku, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, on Monday morning.

The visit, which included members of the GFA Executive Council and Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen, aimed at strengthening the working relationship between the Football Association and the Ministry.

During the meeting, Kurt Okraku formally introduced the Executive Council and RFA chairmen to the new minister and extended congratulations on his appointment. The discussions focused on key issues concerning football development in Ghana, with Okraku outlining the GFA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the sport through various initiatives and programs.

The GFA President reaffirmed the association’s commitment to working closely with the Ministry to advance football at all levels. As part of the engagement, he presented a copy of the GFA and CAF statutes to the Minister, emphasizing the importance of aligning policies for the growth of the game.

“We are determined to work towards the shared goal of elevating Ghanaian football and ensuring sustainable development of the most popular sport,” Okraku stated.

The meeting marks a step towards deepening collaboration between the GFA and the Sports Ministry as they seek to improve football infrastructure, development programs, and governance structures in the country.