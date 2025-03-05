GFA licensing manager Esme Mends explains conditional approval of some Ghana Premier League venues

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Club Licensing Manager Esme Mends has clarified why some Ghana Premier League (GPL) venues received only conditional approval ahead of the league’s resumption.

The league was put on hold in February following the fatal stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong 'Pooley' at the Nana Kromansah Park that lacked key security arrangements.

According to Mends, certain stadiums have met safety standards but require improvements to their playing surfaces, while others must enhance security in designated safety zones.

“The conditional approval of some venues is because some stadiums have safety zones but don’t have good pitches,” Mends told Sporty FM.

He emphasized that ensuring a safe and high-quality playing environment remains a priority for the licensing body.

"A safety zone must be safe for team buses and officials. No one else should have access to that zone."

Following the latest round of inspections, five venuesâ€”TNA Stadium, Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Dun's Park Bibiani, Nsekyire Sports Arena, and Kpando Sports Stadiumâ€”were fully approved to host matches.

However, venues such as Baba Yara Stadium and Legon Stadium must improve their safety measures before they can be used.

The next round of inspections is scheduled for March 9, with clubs expected to complete required upgrades by then.