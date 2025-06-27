GFA mourns passing of former SWAG Presidents Ackah Anthony and Ebo Quansah

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed deep sorrow following the deaths of two former Presidents of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr. Ackah Anthony and Mr. Ebo Quansah.

Ackah Anthony, who led SWAG from 2007 to 2015, passed away on Saturday, June 21, 2025. He is remembered for his unwavering dedication and integrity during his tenure as the association's sixth president.

Ebo Quansah, who served as the fifth president and later as a patron of SWAG, was a respected voice in Ghanaian journalism. His career left a lasting imprint on sports reporting in the country.

In a tribute, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo acknowledged their contributions: “The two distinguished men served the GFA in different capacities in its development agenda in the past, and we thank them exceedingly for their contributions to Ghana Football.”

The GFA described both men as stalwarts of sports journalism, commending their passion, excellence, and commitment to the profession. Their legacies are expected to continue inspiring future generations.

The Association extended heartfelt condolences to their families and to the SWAG fraternity, reaffirming its support during this difficult period.