GFA must deal with suspicious officiating to help end violence – Dr Tony Aubynn

Chairman of the Local League Committee, Dr. Tony Aubynn has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take action regarding the growing concerns over questionable officiating in Ghanaian football.

In recent years, officiating decisions have sparked controversy, with some leading to violent incidents in both the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League.

In response to the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, during the Matchday 19 clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at Nana Kronmansah Park, Dr Aubynn discussed the root causes of the violence.

He emphasized that issues surrounding officiating play a significant role in fueling anger and mistrust among fans.

Dr. Aubynn stressed that addressing these concerns is vital in preventing similar incidents in the future.

"We need to go to the core of the problem, which is officiating," the former Medeama SC board member stated in an interview with Graphic Sports.

"We need to understand why people are suspicious of officiating, why some believe that a match must be won by all means by a particular team.

"Then we need to educate our spectators. Football should be a source of unity and joy, not an arena for violence," he added.

In response to ongoing issues, the GFA has introduced new measures aimed at improving safety and matchday protocols to curb hooliganism in stadiums.