'GFA must enforce stringent safety measures to stop hooliganism' – MP Dickson Duah

The Member of Parliament for Berekum West, Dickson Duah, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to implement crucial measures aimed at preventing future incidents of hooliganism in football.

His remarks follow the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis 'Nana Pooley' Frimpong, who was fatally stabbed during a match at Nana Koromansah II Stadium on February 5.

Frimpong's death occurred during a game between Nsoatreman and Kotoko in Nsoatre, which has since raised alarm over safety at football venues.

A similar incident of violence was reported over the weekend during a Division One League match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks, further underscoring the urgent need for action.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Duah urged the GFA to establish effective strategies to deter individuals prone to violent behavior at matches.

"I urge the Ghana Football Association and the National Sports Authority to put in place stringent safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future," he said.

"This includes enhanced security at stadiums, strict enforcement of disciplinary actions against violent conduct and also intensified public education on sportsmanship."

Meanwhile, the league remains suspended as investigations proceed, with the GFA implementing new safety protocols that include the appointment of a Safety and Security Officer and the installation of CCTV cameras at various venues.