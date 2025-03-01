GFA must have a structure for developing players - Karim Zito

Experienced Ghanaian coach Karim Zito has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to implement stricter measures to enhance player development in the country.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, has increasingly relied on European-born players to bolster the senior national team in recent years. However, Zito, who currently coaches Dreams FC, believes this trend stems from the nation’s failure to establish a consistent and structured player development system.

In an interview, he warned that Ghana’s struggles on the international stage would persist unless a proper succession plan was put in place. He identified the lack of continuity in player development as a major weakness holding back the country's football progress.

“In the past, players progressed naturally through the ranks, but today, we dismantle teams after every competition and start scouting all over again,” Zito lamented in an interview with Graphic Sports.

“That’s our biggest problemâ€”there is no consistency. If a player features for the under-17 team, he should automatically move to the under-19 side. You don’t just discard them and begin afresh,” he said.

The 64-year-old coach urged Ghana to adopt a structured model similar to top European football nations, where a clear pathway exists for young players to transition seamlessly into the senior team.

“What is troubling the Black Stars? Why are we always searching for new players?” Zito questioned. “It’s because our junior teams are not producing top talent consistently, and that’s down to poor development structures. The media also plays a roleâ€”they keep attacking coaches instead of supporting long-term growth. We focus too much on instant results, but you can’t achieve success without first laying strong foundations,” he stressed.

Turning his attention to the current Black Stars, he posed a crucial question: “How many of our senior players today actually came through the junior ranks?”