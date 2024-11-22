GFA must layout plans on how Ghana football can regain its lost glory - Moses Foh-Amoaning

A member of the Justice Dzamefe Commission of Enquiry, Moses Foh Amoaning has charged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to come out with layout plans on how to restore the pride of Black Stars football in the country.

This comes following Black Stars' embarrassing performances in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

After six matches played under the guidance of Otto Addo as head coach, the senior national team finished at the bottom of Group F with three points and failed to win a single game.

The Executive Council of the Football Association held a meeting on Wednesday but failed to conclude on the future of Otto Addo.

But a statement said a decision will be made on Wednesday, November 27 before a retreat with stakeholders on Thursday, November 28.

However, Foh Amoaning speaking to Asempa FM in an interview insisted that the hierarchy of the GFA should lay out plans on how the Black Stars and football in the country will regain its glory.

"My view is that it should not be that the Executive Committee have gone to a meeting only to make decisions. No. The FA should have a plan and they should lay it out and tell Ghanaians that we beg you this is where we are it is in a mess but we are begging you to be patient with us.

"They should tell us what they have done and where they want to take the football. They shouldn’t just say we're sorry and that is all.

"It is a no for me and I don’t think Ghanaians will buy into that idea," he added.

This is the first time in 21 years the Black Stars will not compete in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will focus on the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for March 2025 and will take on Chad and Madagascar.