GFA must realise that our football needs a reset – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has called for a complete overhaul of the country’s football system, emphasizing the need for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to acknowledge the urgency of a reset.

Adams made the remarks during a visit to Asante Kotoko’s management on Friday to discuss issues following the stabbing of fan Francis Frimpong.

Ghana football has faced a steady decline in recent years, highlighted by the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking the first time in 21 years the team missed the tournament.

Adams stressed that the government is committed to revitalizing the sector, aligning with the new NDC administration’s broader agenda of resetting key national sectors.

He also revealed that during a recent meeting with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the monarch expressed concerns about the declining performance of Ghana’s national teams.

"Anything and everything that must be done by the government to help the growth of our sport must be done.

“We have reached a point where all of us, including the GFA, must come to the realization that there is a need for a reset.

“A reset in everything, which includes our sports and our football.

“Again, when I visited His Majesty the King (Otumfuo), he shared his thoughts and concerns about the growth in the performance of our football teams, especially the national ones."