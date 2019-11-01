GFA must recruit more personnel due to new statues- Naa Odofoley Nortey

Former Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee member, Naa Odofoley Nortey has said that the Football Association will need to increase its staff capacity due to the volume of work entailed in the new statues approved for the Association.

“Definitely the Secretariat will need more staff, when you look at the new statues and the work we did in terms of the ad-hoc committees, she told Happy FM.

“There were recommendations that they need to have certain departments such as Competitions departments, Compliance and Legal Unit and even a Fulfillment Department which will ensure the FA does it part when they sign a contract with sponsors. The Technical Directorate needs to be beefed up and a referee's desk must be created at the FA.

Naa Odoforley also congratulated the staff of the Ghana Football Association for their enormous support during the Normalisation period which made their work relatively easy.

“The FA has a wonderful and talented staff. Most of the staff were not allowed to work or were under-utilized during the old administration. They were not recognized. The current staff of the FA was very happy to work with the Normalisation Committee”.