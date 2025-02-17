GFA must take responsibility for hooliganism – Elmina Sharks owner Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom

Elmina Sharks owner, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, says the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should take responsibility for the recent hooliganism that has occurred in the country's football.

The country's topflight has been suspended following the murder of Asante Kotoko fan, Francis Frimpong also known as Nana Pooley during the Matchday 19 game against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

However, weeks later, there was chaos in a Division One League game between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks.

Players and officials of Sharks attacked the referee Eso Doh Morrison after the final whistle.

Speaking on GTV Sports+, Dr Nduom shied away from taking responsibility for the conduct of his team members.

"Some people take certain portions of a video and say the fans in Elmina are hooligans when they don't understand what happened. Don't take a clip and say, Shouldn't someone take responsibility?," he quizzed.

"It is the GFA. They take responsibility. They must make everybody safe. They must make the games entertaining; they must pay the referees appropriately and pay everybody well, not just take FIFA money and go and rest somewhere," he added.

For the first time, the Ghana Football Association’s newly enhanced matchday and security protocols were enforced during this week's Division One League games.