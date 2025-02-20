GFA must tap into Augustine Ahinful's knowledge - George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, George Afriyie, has called on the current administration, led by Kurt Okraku, to tap into the expertise of Augustine Ahinful.

Ahinful, who previously served on the FA Cup Committee, unexpectedly stepped away from his role. However, Afriyie believes his wealth of knowledge could be valuable to Ghanaian football.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, Afriyie praised the former Borussia Dortmund striker, recalling his significant contributions as a scout for the Black Stars during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) must tap into the knowledge of Augustine Ahinful," he said.

"I have worked closely with him and he is such a knowledgeable person. Ahinful he will criticize you if you fail to do the right things, but Kwesi Nyantakyi was ok with it but under Kurt Okraku's administration, it is different, which is not the best.

Afriyie highlighted Ahinful’s role in the Black Stars’ journey to the 2015 AFCON final, where they narrowly lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.

"Augustine Ahinful scouted for the Black Stars during the 2015 AFCON, and we went all the way to the finals, but we only lost on penalties against Ivory Coast.

"People like Augustine Ahinful must be given the opportunity to serve because he knows and understands football, and the GFA must look at him again," he added.