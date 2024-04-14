GFA names Anita Wiredu head coach of Ghana's female U19 national team

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made significant strides in executing its Women's Football Strategy, notably appointing Anita Wiredu as the head coach of the newly formed U19 women's national team.

This move underscores Ghana FA's commitment to nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for progression within Ghanaian football.

Assisted by former Asante Kotoko skipper Daniel Nii Adjei, Wiredu brings a wealth of experience both as a former national team player and from her involvement in the GFA's capacity-building initiatives.

Her transition into coaching reflects the GFA's recognition of leveraging former players' expertise in development roles.

The establishment of the female U19 national team aligns with the GFA's strategy to enhance the development pathway for young female footballers.

It provides a platform for talent showcase and progression, crucial for shaping the future of women's football in Ghana.

Under Wiredu's leadership, the U19 national team is poised to play a pivotal role in the talent development pipeline.

Her blend of expertise and first-hand experience will inspire and empower the next generation of female footballers, ensuring their success on and off the pitch.