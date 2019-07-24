GFA Normalisation Committee does not have power to change logo or FA name –Oduro Sarfo

Director of Football for Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo, says the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association does not have the locus to change the name of the Ghana Football Association as proposed in their reforms.

There have been reports indicating that the Ghana Football Association will be renamed as Association of Ghana Football. There are indications that the current logo of the association will be changed.

Since the news broke out on the change of name and logo, some clubs and top football administrators have come out to resist any attempt to circumvent the laws of the association at Congress.

In Article 88 of the Ghana Football Association rules, it is stated that about 25% of people at Congress can approve any amendments to be done on the Statutes of the Football Association.

According to Oduro Sarfo, the change will only be determined by Congress.

“The Normalisation Committee cannot change the name of the Association. They don’t have the power and locus to do so unless congress permits it. It will be criminal on their part as the change will only happen when football people give their consent, he told Asempa FM.

He insisted that the Normalisation Committee would have to explain the reason why the changed is important in the reformation.

He also called for a roadmap to the elections as the Normalisation Committee mandate comes to an end.