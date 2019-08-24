GFA Normalisation Committee wishes Ashantigold and Kotoko well ahead of Africa assignments

The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee have send goodwill messages to Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold ahead off the CAF inter club assignments this weekend.

Kotoko will face Nigerian side Kano Pillars in Kumasi on Sunday with Ashantigold hosting Akonangui FC today at the Obuasi Len Clay Park.

A statement from the NC reads:

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association, on behalf of the football fraternity, wishes Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold the best of luck in their respective CAF inter-club competitions this weekend.

While Ashantigold face Equatorial Guinean side Akonangui at the Len Clay Stadium on Saturday in the CAF Confederations Cup, Asante Kotoko will host Nigeria's Kano Pillars in Kumasi on Sunday in the CAF Champions League.

Our two representatives in Africa registered impressive results in the first-leg of their respective competitions away. Ashantigold's 1:1 draw in Equatorial Guinea and Kotoko's narrow 3:2 defeat in Nigeria are results we are confident both the Miners and the Porcupine Warriors are capable of overturning.

As they play the 2nd leg at home before their ever-loyal fans, we are confident Ashantigold and Kotoko will tilt the scale in their favour to advance to the next round of their respective competitions.

Both clubs have demonstrated serious commitments to their African Cup campaign so far, and as ambassadors of Ghanaian football in this year's CAF-inter club competitions, we urge Ghanaian football fans to troop to the stadia in their numbers and offer our representatives the needed support in Obuasi and Kumasi respectively.

Up, Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold.

SIGNED: COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT