GFA Normalisation Special Cup: Hearts, Kotoko begin campaign against tough opponents

The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Special Competition begins this weekend with some crucial and exciting fixtures as Hearts of Oak host Dreams at the Accra Sports Stadium and Asante Kotoko begin their campaign against 2017 League champions Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Sports.

Both teams have been in good shape ahead of this competition. Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last three matches whilst Asante Kotoko had a good campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage despite suffering elimination.

The competition which has been categorized into two zones has Hearts of Oak in Zone A and Kotoko in Zone B with eight teams each in every zone.

In Zone A matches to be played over the weekend, AshantiGold will host Eleven Wonders at the Len Clay Stadium.

Medeama will travel to Berekum to face Berekum Chelsea at Nana Agyemang Badu II Stadium whilst Wa All Stars would be at home to welcome Bechem United FC at Wa Sports Stadium.

Elsewhere In Zone B, Karela United will square off with Ebusua Dwarfs FC at the Cape Coast Stadium whilst Inter Allies FC host Elmina Sharks at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Dansoman based Liberty Professionals host West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in Sogakope.

Below is the full fixtures for the weekend

Zone A

Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars

Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders

Brekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC

WA All Stars vs Bechem United

Zone B

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Dreams Fc

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United

Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks

WAFA vs Liberty Professionals